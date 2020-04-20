Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,425,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

