Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:HVT.A opened at $13.34 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

