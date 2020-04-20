Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.59 ($50.69).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.