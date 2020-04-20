Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Norges Bank Invests $16.15 Million in Home Bancshares Inc
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Exane Derivatives Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc.
Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Equity Residential
