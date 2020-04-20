Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.