Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

