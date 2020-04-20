Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

LHX opened at $203.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

