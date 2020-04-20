Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after buying an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after buying an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

