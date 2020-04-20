Stephens Increases Apergy (NYSE:APY) Price Target to $10.00

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APY has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Apergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Shares of APY stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Apergy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.23.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apergy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Apergy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apergy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

