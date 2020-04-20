Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $108.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.