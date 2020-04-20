Raymond James Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $102.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.44.

NYSE ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

