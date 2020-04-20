Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APHA. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.61.

APHA stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 5.75%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

