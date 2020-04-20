Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.44.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $5,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.