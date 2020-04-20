Cfra Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $101.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Cfra from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of ABT opened at $96.01 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

