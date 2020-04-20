Citigroup Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $109.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.44.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

