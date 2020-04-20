Raymond James Cuts AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $50.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.62.

NYSE:AFL opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

