Wells Fargo & Co Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $107.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

