Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.21.

Shares of ESS opened at $260.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.93.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

