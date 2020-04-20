Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,750 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.46 on Monday. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

