Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $257,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 672,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $36,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 631.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 492,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

