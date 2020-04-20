Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $853,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $331.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

