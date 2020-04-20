Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 110,722 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 874.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,722 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.