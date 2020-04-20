Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,353.52.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,867.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.