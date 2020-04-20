Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 12,822 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Marvell Technology Group worth $54,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $25.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $379,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,589 shares of company stock worth $915,798 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

