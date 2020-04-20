Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440,985 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.06% of Columbus McKinnon worth $57,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $584.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $554,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

