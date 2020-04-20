Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.46% of Shake Shack worth $55,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.81.

NYSE SHAK opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

