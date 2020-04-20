Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,610.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,820.62.

Booking stock opened at $1,470.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,830.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 57.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5,100.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 19.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

