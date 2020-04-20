Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $95.18 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

