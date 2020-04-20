Country Trust Bank Has $87.02 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,932.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,867.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

