Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Analyst Recommendations for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

