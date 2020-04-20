Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,148 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Myers Industries worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 153,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of MYE opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.