Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,518 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.48% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $60,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,654 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 863,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,090,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

