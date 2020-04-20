Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $62,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE opened at $58.35 on Monday. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

