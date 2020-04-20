Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $63.27 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,465,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.29% of MGIC Investment worth $63,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 579,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 221,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTG. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

