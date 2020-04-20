Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.89% of Casella Waste Systems worth $63,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $44.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

