W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $3.80 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

