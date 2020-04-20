Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 655,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 616,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,458,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.