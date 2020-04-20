Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,171 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Editas Medicine worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 76,971 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

