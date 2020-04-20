White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTM opened at $885.85 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $902.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,053.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

