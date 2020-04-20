Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.44% of MacroGenics worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,328 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 306,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in MacroGenics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 260,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in MacroGenics by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 142,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. MacroGenics Inc has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

