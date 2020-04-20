Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of LGI Homes worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LGIH stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.98. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

