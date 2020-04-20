Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 64,200 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.15% of H&E Equipment Services worth $61,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEES has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.58. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

