Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $63,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $26,673,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Meritage Homes by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 43,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

MTH opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

