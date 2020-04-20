Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 109,130 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $68,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $511,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,762,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $56.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

