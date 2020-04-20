Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,650 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.85% of Service Co. International worth $70,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $71,647,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

