Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,350 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $70,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,593,000 after acquiring an additional 716,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after acquiring an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

ATO opened at $110.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

