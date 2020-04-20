Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 645,658 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,764,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.65% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $71,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

