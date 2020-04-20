Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kaman were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.