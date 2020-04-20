Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.00% of Independent Bank Group worth $71,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

