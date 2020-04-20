Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,920 Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MINI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MINI stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

